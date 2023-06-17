Oil, gas to continue ensuring over 53% of energy demand by 2045 — Rosneft CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Oil and gas will continue ensuring more than 53% of global demand for primary energy by 2045, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In the long-term physical volumes of oil consumption are projected to rise by around 15 mln barrels per day (+15%) by 2045, and together with natural gas it will continue ensuring more than 53% of global demand for primary energy," he said.

The quick growth of population in Africa is another factor triggering energy demand, Sechin added, noting that by 2050 the African population will climb by 74% (from 1.43 bln to 2.49 bln people) as projected by the UN, whereas population in other regions will only add an average of 10% (from 6.55 bln to 7.22 bln people).

The International Energy Agency (IEA) currently projects global oil demand to rise by 2.4 mln barrels per day in 2030, reaching a new record of 102 mln barrels per day.

