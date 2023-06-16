Real incomes in Russia growing modestly, trend expected to intensify this year — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. People's real incomes began to grow in Russia in the fourth quarter of 2022; and this trend is expected to gain steam this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Back in the fourth quarter of last year, people’s real disposable incomes began to grow again, thank God. Yes, the growth is modest so far, but it is still trending in this direction. This year, this trend is to intensify. At least, I hope so," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He said that the poverty rate in Russia is decreasing and called for maintaining this trend. According to Putin, the poverty rate in 2022 dropped below double digits, to 9.8% and 1.7 million people rose above the poverty line.

"The state’s financial capacities make it possible to keep to a steady course to ensure social justice, to reduce poverty and inequality. <…> Of course, we must keep this trend going. Pension and social benefit payments, the minimum wage and livable wage are outperforming price growth," he added.

