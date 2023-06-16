Russia to double North-South export traffic by 2025 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia will pay particular attention to development of the North - South transport corridor and plans to double export traffic along this route, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We will pay special attention to the North - South corridor. We plan to double by 2025 and to triple by 2030 the volume of export transportation along this route," the head of state said.

Russia made an agreement with Iran on construction of a missing railway section on the territory of Iran, Putin noted. "We are also carrying dredging work on the Volga-Baltic Canal. It will be able to receive ships with the 4.5 meter draft as early as in this year. As regards the eastern direction, its export cargo traffic is to grow by a third by 2025 and add 100 mln metric tons to the 2022 level by 2030," he added.