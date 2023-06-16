Water from Kakhovka reservoir is back within Dnieper regular waterway — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The water from the Kakhovka reservoir has almost returned to the Dnieper waterway, Kherson Region Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Dnieper "has almost returned (to its natural waterway - TASS). The water is there," he said.

Saldo said that the residents, who were displaced from their homes, had been moved several kilometers away from the flooded areas and are now returning home. Most of the houses will have to be rebuilt, he said. Still, people are not going to relocate and are waiting until they can return to normal life in their homes.

Saldo declined to estimate the costs of rebuilding, saying much of the damage was done to the environment and it’s now impossible to assess it.