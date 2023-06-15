Russian Central Bank chief says scenario of global economic crisis has not implemented

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The scenario of global economic crisis has not implemented, Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Naliullina said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are criticized by market participants for speaking often about some risks. But indeed, we are preparing for those risks. You cannot meet the risk properly unless you are ready for it. What has not implemented from our risk scenario is that the economic crisis has not implemented," she said.

Russia’s business and economy developed under the scenario of accelerated adjustment, Nabiullina added. "Our enterprises adjusted to new conditions very quickly," she said.

