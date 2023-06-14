Kyrgyzstan’s national payment card to be launched in Russia — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Elcart, the national payment card of Kyrgyzstan, may be launched in Russia in the coming year, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are working on this very closely now," the minister said. "About a year, only harmonization is left, everything else is already set up," he noted, adding that Elcart and Russia’s Mir card "will be harmonized through a closed channel," Amangeldiev added.