SPIEF — opportunity for Abu Dhabi and Moscow to explore new areas of cooperation

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023) will provide a chance for Abu Dhabi and Moscow to define new potential areas for the growth of bilateral relations, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Russia Mohammed Ahmed Sultan Essa Al Jaber said on Tuesday.

The UAE will participate in the forum as a guest country this year.

"This is an opportunity to outline additional opportunities for joint cooperation. I am confident that the forum will result in new ideas about ways to develop our relations in the future," the ambassador said in an interview with Channel One.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Russia's showcase annual economic and business event - will be held on June 14-17 this year. The theme of this year's Forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations."