Russia repeatedly becomes largest supplier of oil to China, India in April — OPEC

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia became the largest supplier of oil to China and India in April, as in the previous two months of the year. This is according to the June report OPEC released on Tuesday.

According to the organization, in April, Russia accounted for about 18% of China's total oil imports. Saudi Arabia accounted for 17% of supplies, Iraq - almost 12%. In general, oil imports by China in April decreased by 16% compared to March and amounted to 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

In India, according to the analytical agency Kpler, cited by OPEC, Russia has been the leader in oil supplies for the tenth consecutive month, providing 43% of the country's total imports in April. About 18% of supplies were provided by Iraq, 15% by Saudi Arabia. The total volume of oil imports by India in April slightly decreased compared to March - by 1%, to 4.8 million bpd.