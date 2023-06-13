Revenues of Russian Customs Service totaling $74 bln in 2022 — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Revenues of the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) stood at 6.2 trillion rubles ($74 bln) or 99.94% of the forecast for 2022 and dropped by 13% year on year, the Russian Accounts Chamber said in its report released on Tuesday.

"The deviation in the amount of revenues against the target was driven by the decline in volumes of taxable imports from the non-CIS countries and the decline of the US dollar average rate vs. the forecast value," Auditor of the Accounts Chamber Andrey Baturkin said in a comment.

The Federal Customs Service and its subordinate authorities provided customs fee benefits amounting to 1.09 trillion rubles ($13 bln) in the last year.

Utilization of expenditures by the Customs Service was 98.79% or 90.5 bln rubles ($1.1 bln).

The Accounts Chamber also noted the difference in customs import duty rates for electronic devices used to consume products containing nicotine (the so-called IQOS and vaping devices) and other products with similar functional capabilities (like smoking pipes and hookah pipes). The import duty rate set by the Eurasian Economic Commission is 0% for tobacco heating and vaping devices and 13% for products with similar functional capabilities. "In our opinion, it is advisable to level the tariffs by increasing the zero rate of the import customs duty to at least 13%," Baturkin said.