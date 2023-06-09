No risks of 'overheating' seen in national economy — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Central Bank does not see signs of overheating in the national economy but such risks exist and should be kept in mind, chairperson of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference after the Board meeting.

"Overheating is the situation when GDP is above the potential and in case the demand is growing quicker than the supply when GDP has reached its potential. Inflation serves as an indicator of such overheating when it becomes above the key level. We do not see, [we] cannot say the economy is overheated now but risks of such overheating exist and attention should be paid to them," Nabiullina said.

At the same time, "expectations of more moderate growth rates of the largest economies in the future affect commodities prices," she noted. "We have seen lately the drop in global gas, coal, metal and fertilizer prices," Nabiullina stressed, adding that Russia is a major supplies of commodities.