Interest in Eurasian Economic Union growing worldwide — Russian prime minister

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and other regions of the globe are exhibiting an increasingly greater interest in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the 3rd Eurasian Congress.

"The Eurasian Economic Union is making a significant contribution to the evolution of a sustainable international trade system. This is reflected in the mounting interest in integration processes in the region being exhibited by countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean Basin," Mishustin said.