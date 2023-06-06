Murmansk LNG plant needs free pipeline capacity — CEO

BELOKAMENKA, June 6. /TASS/. The Murmansk LNG project needs a third of currently unutilized throughput capacity of the Gryazovets - Ust-Luga pipeline built to feed gas to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.

"The Gryazovets - Ust-Luga corridor is currently just 10% utilized. The capacity to pump over 90 bln cubic meters are now free in view of the dramatic decline of pipeline exports. Three liquefaction trains in Murmansk need about 30 bln cubic meters per year," the chief executive said.

There is a need to build a Volkhov - Murmansk gas pipeline with the length about 1,300 km to make the investment decision on the Murmansk LNG, Mikhelson said.

The company’s heavy offshore structures construction center in the Murmansk Region will be able to start working on a LNG plant’s train next year because the dry dock to construct the first train will be free.