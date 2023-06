NIZHNIY NOVGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. Avtovaz’s sales surged by a factor of four in annual terms this May and reached 24,000 cars, CEO of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

At the same time, sales plunged by 13% against April 2023. The company produced 21,500 vehicles this May.

"[A total of] 23,904 cars [were sold] in May; <…> almost 21,500 cars were produced in May," Sokolov said.