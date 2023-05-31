Financial relations with China to be developed, Russian Minister says

SHANGHAI, May 31. /TASS/. The growth in trade turnover between Russia and China means that relations in the finance sphere should be developed, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Trade turnover is growing proactively. While the $200 bln figure seemed to be a long ways away just recently, we will most likely surpass it this year. We see the need to develop financial relations to coincide with the trade turnover growth. Issues of Chinese investors’ participation in the Russian stock market and abilities of Russian investors to buy Chinese bonds and stocks without restrictions are on the agenda now. To this end, a depository bridge between our clearing centers should be built," Siluanov said.

This issue was raised at meetings with Chinese counterparts, the minister said. "From our point of view, the large increase in commodity supplies from China to Russia and from Russia to China should be backed by an appropriate level of financial relations development. This is the target we will continue to proactively deal with at the level of the finance ministry and the central bank," Siluanov added.