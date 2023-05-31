Russia bans export of some cartridges, cartridge cases until end of year

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed off on a temporary ban on the export of some firearm cartridges and cartridge cases, the cabinet said on its website on Wednesday.

According to Mishustin’s decree, the ban affects cartridges for civilian and service rifled weapons, as well as cases for cartridges for certain calibers of rifled firearms, and will be in effect through December 31 of this year.

"The ban doesn’t affect the export of cartridges and cartridge cases meant for missions of the Russian armed forces, other forces, military formations. The decision aims to protect the interests of the country," the cabinet said in a statement.

The decision was passed in compliance with the presidential decree "On the application of special economic measures in foreign economic activity to ensure the security of the Russian Federation.".