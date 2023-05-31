Finance Ministry drafts bill on duty-free alcohol sales at airports for domestic flights

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry has drafted a bill regulating airport sales of duty-free alcoholic beverages to air travelers flying on domestic routes, the ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

"Alcoholic [beverages] will be authorized for sale at airport stores to passengers flying within Russia. Such a bill has been drafted by the Russian Ministry of Finance. The document would [if enacted] authorize retail sales of alcoholic [beverages] by proprietors of duty-free shops located in departure lounges for domestic flights as well as baggage claim zones at Russian airports up to June 30, 2026, with special requirements to be established for such sales," the ministry said.

This measure is aimed at supporting the operators of Russia’s international airports and the owners of duty-free shops who have incurred material losses due to both the coronavirus pandemic and unfriendly actions by foreign countries, the ministry added.