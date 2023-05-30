Murmansk Region allocates another $1.2 million for single-family homes program

MURMANSK, May 30. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region will allocate additionally about 100 million rubles ($1.2 million) in 2023 to support families planning to build single-family homes or to buy prefabricated homes under the Own Home in Arctic program in the region, Governor Andrey Chibis said on Monday.

"Clearly, we have reached the planned [financial] limits, but very many people continue filing applications, and thus we extend the application deadline to July 1, and we will allocate for this program another 100 million rubles," he told the regional government's meeting.

The preferential program is very popular among local residents, he continued, and the authorities plan to continue it in 2024.

The region's deputy governor, Alexey Lyzhenkov, stressed the applicants do not have to wait for subsidy approvals for long - decisions are taken within maximum ten business days.

"In 2022, we issued certificates worth 200 million rubles ($2.5 million), and in 2023 we have issued already certificates worth 380 million rubles ($4.7 million), including from the reserve fund," he said. "Under this program we have received 513 applications and issued 425 certificates."

According to his presentation, 67 homes have been built already. The applicants are mostly families with many kids, local employees and participants in the Arctic Hectare program. The regional government issues priority certificates to military veterans, participants in the special military operation and their families.

The Murmansk Region launched the Own Home in Arctic preferential program on July 5, 2022. The region's residents may apply for a one-time subsidy of up to 1.5 million rubles ($18,500) to build a single-family home or to buy a prefabricated home.