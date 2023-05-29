SMEs’ contribution to Russian GDP in 2022 to exceed $373 bln — business association

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The contribution of small and mid-sized enterprises (SME) to Russia’s economy in 2022 may exceed 30 trillion rubles ($373 mln), President of the Opora Rossii business association Alexander Kalinin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The contribution of SMEs in the Russian economy in absolute terms has been rising with solid rates as in 2020 the SMEs’ contribution to Russia’s GDP amounted to 22.2 trillion rubles, in 2021 - 26.5 trillion rubles, whereas in 2022 the contribution of SMEs to GDP is expected to surpass 30 trillion rubles," he said.

The share of SMEs in Russia’s GDP has remained stable in recent years, slightly exceeding 20% (20.3% in 2021), he added.