Bank of Russia says reasonability of raising key rate to be estimated at next meetings

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The board of directors of the Bank of Russia will estimate the reasonability of raising the key rate at its next meetings, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Ksenia Yudaeva told a conference on Thursday.

"Inflation risks are created by elevated unanchored inflation expectations and geopolitical factors. This is basically why we stopped reducing the key rate and at next meetings we will estimate the reasonability of its raising," she said.

The next meeting of the regulator’s board of directors on the key rate will be held on June 9.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia said that households’ inflation expectations slightly increased in May 2023, according to a survey by inFOM, following a decline in the previous two months. The median estimate of inflation expected in coming 12 months amounted to 10.8%, within five years - 11.3%.

On April 28, the Russian Central Bank maintained its key rate at 7.5% per annum for the fifth consecutive time, noting that it would estimate the reasonability of its raising for inflation to stabilize at the targeted level of 4%.