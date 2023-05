MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Rossiya Airline, a member of the Aeroflot Group, will open flights from Moscow to Varadero, Cuba, from July 1, Aeroflot said on Thursday.

"Aeroflot opens sales of tickets to Varadero (Cuba). Flights will be made by Rossiya Airline using Boeing-777 wide-body jets. Flights are scheduled from July 1," the air carrier said.

The company will initially make two flights per week, on Thursday and Saturday. A flight on Tuesday will be added from September 5.