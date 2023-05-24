Russian antimonopoly watchdog to support restrictions on exports of petroleum products

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service is ready to back restrictions on exports of petroleum products if proposals for such a mechanism are put forward, the regulator’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"We will support this mechanism, should it be offered. Such a measure could help protect the fuel market. We will keep an eye on prices. The Energy Ministry is responsible for [regulating the] operations of oil companies; if they suggest such an initiative, we will back it," the press service noted.

Retail prices have been stable thus far but there has been a rise [in sales] on the exchange, the regulator said, referring to the price situation in the market for petroleum products.

"Previously, we already proposed increasing exchange-based sales of gasoline to 15%," the press service added.