China hopes world has adequate immunity from effects of debt-driven US financial risks

BEIJING, May 23. /TASS/. China has expressed the hope that the United States, as the world’s largest economy, will not attempt to shift its financial risks onto the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

"The debt issue is an internal affair of the United States, but given that [the US is] the world’s largest economy, their own situation and political decisions may have critical knock-on effects for the global economy," Mao said, when asked by a TASS reporter to comment on the ongoing political debate in Washington over raising the US debt ceiling.

"Hopefully, the United States will maintain a responsible fiscal and monetary policy and will not shift US risks onto the entire world," she added.