Russia's Q1 GDP estimated at 1.9% — statistics

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The decline in Russia's GDP in the Q1 of 2023 reached 1.9% compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary estimates of the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Earlier, Rosstat confirmed the decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 at the level of 2.1%.

According to the statement, when calculating the level of GDP growth, indicators of industrial statistics were used, which revealed a decrease in the following types of economic activity: wholesale trade turnover - by 10.8%, water supply, sewerage, waste collection and disposal organization, environmental protection activities - by 10.2%, retail trade turnover - by 7.3%, mining - by 3.3%, cargo turnover - by 2.1%.

At the same time, manufacturing increased by 1.1%, agriculture - by 2.9%, construction by 8.8%, and passenger transportation - by 15.7%.