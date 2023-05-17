Russia’s annual inflation reaches 2.34% on May 11 - 15 — Economy ministry

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s annual inflation for the period from May 11 to May 15, 2023, amounted to 2.34%, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday.

The ministry reported earlier that annual inflation in Russia from May 3 to May 10 slowed down to 2.32% against 2.42% a week earlier.

In mid-April, Russia's Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that according to the ministry's forecasts, inflation in Russia is expected to be at the level of 5.3% by the end of 2023. The regulator's forecast for inflation this year is in the range of 4.5-6.5%.