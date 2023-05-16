Gas consumption by EU countries down 7% in April, by China - up 6.5% in March — GECF

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Gas consumption by European Union (EU) countries decreased by 7% in April 2023 year-on-year to 28 bln cubic meters driven by warm weather and voluntary gas demand reduction, whereas China’s gas consumption gained 6.5% in March, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its Monthly Gas Market Report.

Total gas consumption in the EU dropped by 10% in January-April year-on-year to 141 bln cubic meters.

"In April 2023, total European Union gas consumption recorded a 7% year-on-year decrease to reach 28 bcm. Warmer than normal temperatures across Europe contributed to the reduced gas demand for heating in the residential sector. Temperatures in April were 0.3 degrees higher than the 1991-2020 average. Moreover, the implementation of the EU regulation on voluntary gas demand reduction by 15% impacted gas consumption in Europe during the month. Despite the drought, less windy weather conditions, and a decline in coal output during the month in the EU, gas consumption in the power generation sector recorded an 8% year-on-year decline," according to the report. Meanwhile a drop in spot gas prices in Europe led to a slight recovery in gas consumption in the industrial sector.

In particular, gas demand decreased by 8.5% to 6.5 bln cubic meters in April in Germany, by 9% to 4.8 bln cubic meters in Italy, by 11% to 2.7 bln cubic meters in France, by 12% to 2.1 bln cubic meters in Spain. The UK’s gas consumption fell by 9% to 5 bln cubic meters in the reporting period. According to the report, China’s total gas consumption rose by 6.5% in March year-on-year to 33 bln cubic meters (in Q1 2023 demand added 2% to 97.2 bln cubic meters).

Imports of pipeline gas to the EU amounted to 14 bln cubic meters in April, up by 3% month-on-month and down by 31% year-on-year. Overall, pipeline supplies to the EU plunged by 35% year-to-date to 52.4 bln cubic meters. Of this volume Russian deliveries only equaled 8 bln cubic meters (down by 77%), the GECF said, adding that supplies from Norway totaled 30 bln cubic meters (down by 6%), 10 bln cubic meters were supplied from Algeria, while the remaining volumes flew from Azerbaijan and Libya. The share of Norwegian and Russian gas in the total volume of pipeline supplies stands at 57% and 15%, respectively, in 2023.

LNG supplies to Europe rose by 14% last month to 12.4 mln tones, the highest level since December 2022. Asian countries’ LNG imports edged down by 0.2% to 22.14 mln tons. Europe’s year-to-date imports amounted to 47.28 mln tons (up by 10%), while Asia imported 89.12 mln tones (up by 3%). LNG supplies to China continued recovering, with the highest rise in annual terms since September 2021 registered in April.

Global LNG exports went up by 6% in April year-on-year to 35.58 mln tons. Year-to-date global LNG exports gained 7% to 141.59 mln tons.

The US, Qatar and Australia were the largest suppliers of liquefied gas in April, the GECF said, adding that Russia was the fourth.