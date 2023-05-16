Moscow Court satisfies blogger class action lawsuit against Meta for $56,278

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow on Tuesday satisfied the lawsuit of a number of Russian bloggers filed against Meta Platforms (recognized as extremist in Russia) after the company left Russia, for 4.5 mln rubles ($56,278), founder of the council of bloggers and lawyer Valeria Rytvina told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court satisfied our class action lawsuit filed against Meta and recovered 4.5 mln rubles from the company," she said.

At the same time, Rytvina stressed that the losses of Russian businessmen, from the point of view of the plaintiff, are not connected with the ban of Meta resources, but with the actions of the company itself.

Bloggers previously prepared a class action lawsuit against Meta on behalf of individuals who have invested in targeted advertising over the last three years and are now unable to use advertising accounts due to the company discontinuing operations in the Russian Federation.