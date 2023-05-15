Russian indices show mixed dynamics on Monday

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market started trading on the positive territory on Monday.

By the end of trading session, the MOEX index grew by 1.79% to 2,611.07 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.11%, to 1,037.13 points, due to the weakness of the ruble.

The dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 1.23% to 79.15 rubles, the euro rate went up by 1.37% to 86.21 rubles, the yuan rate climbed by 0.25% to 11.38 rubles.

The shares of the Sollers group (+56.2%) were the absolute leader of growth without news, despite the fact that the blue chips showed restrained growth rates.

The leaders of the decline were the shares of the gold miner Seligdar (-1.6%), probably due to a correction in gold prices, believes Natalya Milchakova, a leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments, on Tuesday, the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,525-2,625 points, at the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 77-80 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global forecasts, the MOEX Exchange index will move within 2,550-2,650 points, dollar rate will be in the range of 77-80 rubles, euro rate will amount to 85-88 rubles, yuan rate will be 11-11.4 rubles.