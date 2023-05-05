Moldova’s gas reserves reach 150 mln cubic meters — Energocom

CHISINAU, May 5. /TASS/. Gas reserves accumulated by the state company Energocom in storage facilities of Romania and Ukraine total 150 mln cubic meters, the energy company reported on its Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) page on Friday.

"From May 23, 2022, to January 19, 2023, the state company purchased a total of around 600 mln cubic meters of gas at a weighted average price of 928.96 euro per 1,000 cubic meters. As of today, Energocom’s reserves roughly stand at 150 mln cubic meters of gas," the report said.

Earlier, Energocom head Viktor Bynzar said that Moldova could not take advantage of the gas price decrease on the markets, being forced to use the reserves formed during the winter period.