Russia’s export duty on wheat to decrease to $68.5 per ton from May 12

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The duty on wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) exports from Russia will decrease to 5,279.2 rubles ($68.5) per ton from May 12 to 16, 2023, from the current rate of 5,573.2 rubles ($69.47) per ton, according to files published by the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday.

The duty on the export will go up to 2,676.2 rubles ($34.7) from 2,195.4 rubles ($27.34) for barley, and decrease to 2,523.9 rubles ($32.79) from 3,000 rubles ($37.38) for corn.

The export duty rate is calculated based on an indicative price of $279.7 per ton for wheat, $219.6 per ton for barley, and $216.9 per ton for corn. Rates shall apply from the third business day after their posting and will be in effect until subsequent duty rates become applicable.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.