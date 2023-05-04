Rosatom’s subsidiary inks contract to supply uranium to Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4. /TASS/. A subsidiary of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has signed a contract to supply natural uranium to Brazil, First Deputy CEO of Rosatom Kirill Komarov said on Thursday.

"We continue developing cooperation with the Brazilian company INB (Industrias Nucleares do Brasil) for the supply of uranium products. Last year, we won an international tender and signed a contract to provide uranium enrichment services. Another contract on naturally-occurring uranium supplies was signed today in Rio de Janeiro," Komarov said.

Last year, a Rosatom subsidiary won a tender to supply 330 metric tons of uranium hexafluoride to Brazil. The company will also enrich uranium to the tune of over 1 million separative work units (SWU). The total amount of the tender is worth over $140 mln. New agreements were reached on the sidelines of the NT2E exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, Rosatom noted.

The nuclear sector remains attractive for investors owing to its resistance to market fluctuations in feedstock prices, Komarov noted. "The Rosatom project we are implementing in Russia - construction of four floating nuclear power plants - is one example. The contract under the project is made for a period of forty years: the customer gets a fixed price for the next four decades and we as the producer get an opportunity to strategically plan half a century ahead," the senior manager said during a panel discussion on the exhibition’s sidelines.