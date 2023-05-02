Russia to send $33.7 mln from sale of foreign assets to support tourism in Crimea

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. About 2.7 billion rubles ($33.7 mln) from the sale of assets of foreign residents will be allocated to support the tourism industry in Crimea, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.

"Now we have received almost 4 billion rubles ($50 mln) from the sale of assets of foreign residents through the Economic Development Ministry. On your instructions, we will allocate part of this money, namely 2.7 billion rubles, to support the tourism business for Crimea in order to compensate for the decline in tourist flow," Reshetnikov said.

The Economic Development Minister added that this year the authorities allocated twice as much the amount allocated last year to support tourism - 13 billion rubles ($162 mln), which were directed to 64 regions of the country.