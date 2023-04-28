Businesses can pay voluntary budget contribution of 5% in 2023 — Finance Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. A one-off 5% business contribution to the budget may be paid in 2023 or 10% in 2024, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"The levy is established in a way that allows us to comply with fiscal law prohibiting the introduction of worsening measures for taxpayers if they go beyond the fiscal period, and made so that the charge is 10% in 2024 and 5% this year. There is an option to make a security payment of 5% this year, which will be credited as a tax and be tax deductible next year," Siluanov said.

A draft law on the compulsory one-time business contribution to the budget will be sent today by the Russian Finance Ministry to authorities and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as promptly to the national government, the minister added.