Drones, other advanced technologies to remain Russia’s priorities for many years — Putin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and other high-tech sectors will be among Russia’s priorities for the current decade and beyond, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Of course UAV systems, as well as a broad range of new high-tech sectors, will evidently be a key area of Russia’s development not only until 2030, but also long after the current decade is over," Putin said during a meeting on drone development in the Rudnevo industrial park on Thursday.

He reiterated that the format of a national project has been knowingly chosen for the effort to develop the drone industry.

"Success here will mean qualitative changes in our economy and also qualitative changes in the lives of our people," the president added. "Powerful and steady progress of the entire country - this is what the development of the drone industry is.".