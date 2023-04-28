Russia’s state orders for drones until 2030 at $2.45 billion — first deputy premier

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The state procurement order for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) until 2030 will total 200 billion rubles (about $2.45 billion at the current exchange rate), Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

"This year, the volume of this order amounts to 4.4 billion rubles [$54 million], including 2.6 billion rubles [$32 million] allocated from the federal budget. Between 2024 and 2026 - that is during the new budget cycle - the potential state order that has been agreed by now will stand at around 92 billion rubles [$1.1 billion] in total, and it will reach around 200 billion rubles [$2.45 billion] by 2030," he told a meeting on development of unmanned aerial systems in the Rudnevo industrial park, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belousov estimated the demand for drones until 2030 at approximately one trillion rubles ($12.25 billion).

"Within three years, this is equal to production of 240,000 drones of all types, including 5,000 medium and heavy UAVs. Until 2030, it will be 670,000 drones, including 16,000 medium and heavy-type UAVs," Belousov added.