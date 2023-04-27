State won’t be involved in managing assets of Unipro, Fortum in Russia — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Federal Property Management Agency will not be engaged in the actual management of foreign assets, this will be done by Russian companies that have suffered from the unfriendly actions of the West, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseyev told reporters on Thursday.

On April 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which 83.73% of Unipro shares, owned by Germany’s Uniper, and 98.23% of Fortum shares, owned by the Finnish group Fortum, are transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency.

"The Federal Property Management Agency has generally fulfilled its tasks, they re-elected the board of directors, appointed new directors. <…> The structure of the presidential decree is such that the actual management will be carried out by a company that has suffered from unfriendly countries. <…> In fact, the Federal Property Management Agency will not take part in it. That means the one who suffered will manage them," Moiseyev said.

The day before, the board of directors of the generating company Unipro, in accordance with the requirement of the Federal Property Management Agency, elected the director of the energy department of Rosneft, Vasily Nikonov, as the new general director of the energy company.

In turn, the board of directors of Fortum elected Vyacheslav Kozhevnikov as the general director. Since November 2019, Kozhevnikov has served as Deputy Chief Engineer - Chief Power Engineer of Bashneft-Dobycha LLC.