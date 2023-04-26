Russian, Uzbek presidents discuss expansion of trade and economic cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed over phone further steps aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday.

"The sides discussed the topical issues of the bilateral agenda, in particular, steps aimed at further expansion of the mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation," the statement said.

In turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the two leaders’ conversation was "substantive and cordial."

The press service added that Putin and Mirziyoyev pointed to the success of the Innoprom. Central Asia international industrial exhibition, which was held on April 24-26 with the active participation of the Russian side.

The total display area of the exhibition was over 14,000 square meters. Companies from metallurgy, mechanical engineering and chemical industries were presented there along with developers of solutions for energy, IT and telecom sectors.