First staff rotation at North Pole expedition requires 10 flights

ST. PETERSBURG, April 25. /TASS/. Ten flights, where the total distance made 16,000 km, were required for the first staff rotation at the North Pole-41 expedition, press service of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI, St. Petersburg) told reporters on Monday.

"In the Arctic Ocean, 60 kilometers from the North Pole, took place the first rotation of the staff, participating in the North Pole-41 drifting expedition of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute. The logistics operation has required ten air flights with a total covered distance of more than 16,000 kilometers," the release reads.

According to the press service, the new shift was taken from St. Petersburg to Krasnoyarsk, then from Krasnoyarsk to Khatanga, and from there to a new airfield at the Cape Baranov ice base.

All the flights from Khatanga - to Cape Baranov ice base - the Barneo Base - the North Pole drifting platform were carried out within one day, and at the final stage two Mil Mi-8T helicopters were working. Seven new people have joined the expedition successfully, and nine people have completed their work term in the Arctic latitudes, the press service added.

"The rotation was organized on ice, more than 200 kilometers from the drifting station and 60 kilometers from the geographical North Pole. The operation, most complex in terms of scale and conditions, was a success. We have practiced the model that we will use in the future to make such rotations smoothly," the press service quoted AARI's Director Alexander Makarov as saying.

The world's first self-propelled ice-resistant platform - the North Pole - is designed for year-round expeditions in the Arctic Ocean's northern latitudes. It does not require icebreakers to sail to an assigned destination. It can drift for up to two years and return to port on its own. The platform can receive onboard Mil Mi-8AMT (Mi-171) helicopters and provide comfortable and safe operation at a temperature of minus 50 degrees and a humidity of 85%. The speed is at least 10 knots. The vessel accommodates 14 crew and 34 scientists. The displacement is more than 10,000 tons. The platform has 15 fully equipped laboratories, a mobile field camp to be arranged on ice floes.