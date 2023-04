MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The dollar to ruble exchange rate at the Moscow Exchange opening Tuesday did not change compared to the previous day and stays at 81.33 rubles.

The euro to ruble exchange rate increased by 5.75 kopecks to 89.79 rubles.

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate almost did not change and stands at 11.77 ruble (-0.02 kopecks).