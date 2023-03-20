KazTransOil ships 6,900 tons of oil for export in direction of Baku port

ASTANA, March 20. /TASS/. KazTransOil has shipped 6,900 tons of oil for export for further delivery in the direction of the port of Baku, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national operator said in a statement on Thursday.

"In the port of Aktau, the first test shipment of 6,900 tons of oil from the Kashagan field for export was successfully completed for further delivery in the direction of the port of Baku. The oil shipper is INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd," the statement reads.

According to Hiroshi Ikeda, director of the Kazakhstan Branch INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd, the test shipment showed the possibility of diversifying export routes for Kashagan oil by rail transportation towards the Trans-Caspian route. "Hiroshi Ikeda expressed his gratitude to the staff of KazTransOil JSC and other organizations participating in the process for the timely work performed in accordance with safety requirements. The representative of INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd also said that the company will continue cooperation on the development of reserve export routes together with the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC NC KazMunayGas," the press service said.

KazTransOil is an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit and for export. KazTransOil is part of JSC NC KazMunayGas. The total length of the main oil pipelines of KazTransOil is 5,400 km.