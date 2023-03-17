Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover up 87.8% in January-February

BAKU, March 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $761.548 mln in January-February 2023, up by 87.8% year-on-year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported on Friday.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia totaled $195.935 mln in the first two months of this year (up by 59.3% year-on-year), while imports from Russia equaled $565.613 mln (two-fold increase year-on-year), according to the report.

Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy and Turkey, with the share of trade operations with Russia accounting for 10.62% of the republic’s total foreign trade turnover, according to the customs service.

In 2022, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 23.9% and amounted to $3.71 bln. The share of trade operations with Russia stood at 7.04% of the total foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan last year.