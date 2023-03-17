Russia, Congo to ink deal for construction of oil product pipeline

BRAZZAVILLE, March 17. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of the Congo plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a pipeline that will transport petroleum products in the African country, with the participation of a Russian company ahead of the Russia-Africa summit that will be held in St. Petersburg in July 2023, Russian Ambassador to Congo Georgy Chepik told reporters.

The project on the creation of an oil product pipeline between Congo’s largest cities of Pointe-Noire and the capital of Brazzaville is part of immediate plans to develop relations between Russia and the Republic of the Congo, he noted. "It is named after the points that it crosses - Pointe-Noire, Lutete and Maloukou Trechot," the diplomat added.

It was decided at the meeting of the sixth intergovernmental trade-economic commission in September 2022 that an intergovernmental agreement should be sealed between the governments of Russia and the Republic of the Congo on the project to build a pipeline to supply oil products, Chepik said. "The plan is to have this agreement signed before the Russia-Africa summit, and a joint venture is likely to be set up to deal with practical issues, and a concession agreement will be inked," he explained.

On the Russian side, the ZNGS Prometey company has shown interest in the project, the ambassador noted. "It will most likely be involved in the intergovernmental agreement," he said.

The diplomat also noted that Russia’s oil major Lukoil, which has been working in the African country since 2019, is the flagship in the development of the relationship between the two countries. "This is a very important, significant presence for us. It can only be compared with Rusal in Guinea and Alrosa in Angola. Lukoil is our most important economic presence here now," he stressed.