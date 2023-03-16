China’s Kaiyi to open eighty dealerships in Russia this year

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. China’s Kaiyi plans to open up to eighty dealerships in Russia by the end of the year, Sales Director in Russia Zhang Jibo told TASS.

"We plan a large-scale development of the dealership network. We will open about eighty centers this year in cooperation with the largest Russian players," the senior manager said. Attention will be paid in the first instance to the Moscow region and other large agglomeration and also to other potentially interesting regions - about 25 - 26 cities at the initial stage, he noted.

Kaiyi car sales are expected to be about 30,000 units in this year. Production is planned to start in 2023.