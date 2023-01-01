Russian nuclear power plants set new generation record in 2022

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian nuclear power plants (NPP) set a new electricity generation record of 223.371 bln kWh in 2022, Rosenergoatom, the electric power arm of Rosatom state corporation, reported.

The high quality turnaround campaign optimized by 146 days, including through the use of digital tools, played a major role in the rise of electric power generation, Rosenergoatom CEO Andrey Petrov said.

The greatest contribution to the next record among Russian NPPs was made by the Balakovskaya NPP (more than 35.7 bln kWh), the Rostovskaya NPP (above 35.046 bln kWh), and the Kalininskaya NPP (32.636 bln kWh), the company said.

Rosenergoatom comprises eleven nuclear power plants with 37 power units in service (including the Academician Lomonosov floating power unit). Their installed capacity is above 29.5 GW in total. The share of nuclear generation is about 20% of total electric power generation in Russia at the moment.