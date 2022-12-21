Putin to take part in launch of Kovykta field later on Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the ceremony of launching the Kovykta gas field and the Power of Siberia section from it via video link later on Wednesday, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Today, the Kovykta gas field and part of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from Kovykta to Chayanda will be put into operation. Putin will take part in the commissioning ceremony of this field via a videoconference," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov stressed that this is a unique deposit. "[Gazprom CEO] Alexey Miller will talk about it," he added.

The press secretary added that governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev will also speak at the ceremony.

"[This] is a very significant event both for the industry and for the entire Russian economy," Peskov said.