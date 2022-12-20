US to earmark $126.3 mln in 2023 to deal with possible nuclear accident in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. The United States’ fiscal year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill earmarks $126.3 mln to deal with a possible nuclear accident in Ukraine, according to the relevant document published on the website of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The document points out that the money would be allocated to support a nuclear non-proliferation program "to respond to the situation in Ukraine."

The $1.7 trillion fiscal year bill, submitted to the US Congress on Monday, includes $44.9 bln in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.