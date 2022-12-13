Rosatom embarks on bid to build Saudi Arabia’s first nuclear station

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Rosatom has submitted documents to take part in a tender for constructing Saudi Arabia’s first nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak revealed in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The documents have been handed in for the tender on the NPP’s construction in Saudi Arabia," he affirmed.

Earlier reports said Rosatom intended to file the corresponding documents. Novak hoped then that cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the sector would intensify not only in the construction of the nuclear power plant itself, but in the use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes as well.

Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said at the end of last year that the state corporation planned to fully participate in the tender for the construction of the nuclear facility in Saudi Arabia, given that the kingdom is an important partner.