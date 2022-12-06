Pakistan’s government approves Russian wheat purchase — newspaper

ISLAMABAD, December 6. /TASS/. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) under the Pakistan’s Cabinet approved the purchase of 950,000 metric tons of wheat, including 450,000 metric tons of the Russian wheat, the Dawn newspaper said on Tuesday.

"With this, Russia has become the single largest wheat supplier to Pakistan this year, taking total quantities to 750,000 metric tons," the newspaper reported

The decision was made during the ordinary ECC meeting. Russia’s Prodintorg Company will be the grain supplier. The wheat price will be $372 per metric tons. Supplies will be made via Gwadar Port from February 1 to March 31, 2023, the newspaper said.