Beluga Group shares up almost 5% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The price of shares of Beluga Group added almost 5% during Monday trading on Moscow Exchange following the dividend recommendation, reaching 2,990 rubles per share for the first time since September 21, according to trading data.

As of 10:01 am Moscow time, the price of the company’s shares was up by 4.8%, reaching 2,992 rubles per share. By 10:28 am the price of shares was up by 3.92% at 2,967 rubles.

The price of shares grew following the news that the board of directors of Beluga Group had recommended that shareholders approve the payment of interim dividends for Q3 2022 in the amount of 75 rubles per share.