Ruble weakens against dollar after agreements on accession of new regions to Russia signed

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate started to weaken against the dollar after the signing of agreements between Russia and the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, according to trading data.

As of 04:32 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar added 0.84% and reached 57.69 rubles. The euro lost 2.95% and is at around 56.07 rubles.

Meanwhile, the MOEX index is growing by 2.17%, to 1,996.08 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index reached 1,092.9 points (+1.92%).

Before the signing of agreements, the dollar exchange rate was 56.74, losing 0.82%. The euro exchange rate decreased by 4.58%, to 53 rubles, according to trading data at 03:55 p.m. Moscow time.

At the same time, the MOEX index fell to 1,950.27 points (-0.18%), while the RTS index added 1.37%, reaching 1,086.9 points.

During today's trading, the euro exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell below 51 rubles for the first time since October 2014, the dollar was below 54 rubles for the first time since July 1.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on uniting these regions with Russia.