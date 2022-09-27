Danish Maritime Authority reports gas leakage northeast of Bornholm

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Gas leakages have been registered in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone northeast of the island of Bornholm, according to a navigation warning released on the website of the Danish Maritime Authority on Monday.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline’s route lies to the northeast of the island.

According to the warning, there is a risk for shipping traffic due to the gas leakage.

On the previous day Nord Stream said a pressure fall had been registered at both lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, with reasons being figured out.

Earlier, a decrease of pressure was reported at another gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2. The press service of the project’s operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told TASS there was a sharp decrease of pressure at the pipeline overnight into Monday. The incident occurred in the Danish exclusive economic zone southeast of the island of Bornholm. Later the Danish Maritime Authority reported a gas leakage not far from Bornholm.